Hyderabad: With BJP's national executive committee meeting underway in Hyderabad, the ruling TRS and BJP have been embroiled in a hoarding war with the municipal authorities imposing heavy fines on both parties for erecting “illegal” hoardings in the city. Government Chief Whip Balka Suman complained to the Cyberabad CP that BJP workers were tearing down the hoardings set up in support of Yashwant Sinha, the opposition presidential candidate, and demanded action against the miscreants.

On Friday evening Yuvajana Congress workers protested at Indira Gandhi's statue on Neckle Road as BJP and TRS flags were placed around the statue of Indira Gandhi. They questioned whether the flags of other parties should be placed around the statue of Indira Gandhi. The flags were later removed under the leadership of Youth Congress leader Anil Kumar Yadav.

The TRS had recently erected hoardings showing PM Modi dressed in the 'Money Heist' costume suggesting 'corruption' by the ruling BJP. The GHMC DRF officials, imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakhs on BJP and Rs 1 lakh on TRS for erecting banners without permission till Friday. The BJP is holding a two-day national executive committee meeting in Hyderabad on Saturday and Sunday to consolidate its position in southern states, especially Telangana where the election is due next year.