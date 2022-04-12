Bhopal: A Twitter war broke out after former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijay Singh took to Twitter to post a photograph of a man hoisting a saffron flag at a religious place, blaming the current CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan for such activities being allowed in the state. Though the tweet has now been removed from Singh's official account, CM Chouhan denied the authenticity of the photograph.

In a tweet posted in response to Singh's tweet, Chouhan said that the photo was not from Madhya Pradesh while calling Singh's tweet "a conspiracy to spread religious hysteria in the state and inflict riots, which will not be tolerated." He also reiterated the same while speaking to the media after the meeting. Home Minister Narottam Mishra has also indicated legal action against Singh in the matter.

Meanwhile, Chouhan called an emergency meeting on Tuesday regarding the communal violence that erupted in Khargone on Sunday on the occasion of Ram Navami. In the meeting, the CM enquired about the action taken so far in the matter, to which the officials responded that the rioters are being identified from the viral video on social media, while 95 of them have already been arrested.

The meeting, held at the CM's residence here, was attended by top officials of the Home Department, including Home Minister Narottam Mishra as well as the DGP. The officials also further informed the CM that RAF company including 4 IPS officers and 15 DSPs have been deployed in Khargone, while the CM issued instructions to take strict action in this matter.

