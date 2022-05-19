New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, post-meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, said on Thursday that the conversation had included several issues such as internal security, farmers' demands, and representation of Punjab in BBMP (Bhakra Beas Management Board) among others. Mann said via a tweet that Shah had "assured to look into all the demands".

"In the meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, discussed farmers' demands, representation of Punjab in BBMB, stopping drones on the border, MSP on basmati, border area and security in Punjab. The Home Minister assured to look into all the demands" he said in the tweet. "We have also kept the matter of wheat bonus in front of the Home Minister. We want to assure the farmers of Punjab that every grain will be plucked for them," he also stated.

"Drugs and weapons are continuously coming via drones. We have asked for technological inventions in this regard. The Home Minister has assured us that in case of any internal security issue, he will do his best to help us," the CM also said.

