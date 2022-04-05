Rudrapur (Uttarakhand): An HIV-positive woman hailing from Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand has been sent to jail for forcibly establishing a sexual relationship with a minor boy frequently and hence endangering the life of the victim. The HIV-positive woman is the aunt of the 15-year-old boy. She was cohabiting with him for the past several days. The two were caught in a compromising position by the family members causing a commotion in the house.

Thereafter, the father of the minor boy filed a complaint at Transit Camp police station in Rudrapur of Uttarakhand stating that the woman was adopting a persuasive or coercive method to establish a physical relationship with his minor son, thereby ruining his son's life. "The woman is a widow. The cause of her husband's death was also HIV/AIDS. The father of the minor boy has filed a complaint stating that the woman has ruined his son's life," said police quoting the complainant's statement. Circle Officer (CO) Abhay Singh has confirmed the incident.

