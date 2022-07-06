Ajmer: The Ajmer Police on Wednesday arrested history-sheeter Salman Chishti, who had made objectionable remarks against Nupur Sharma in a video that he had posted online. ASP Vikas Sangwan informed the media about the arrest this morning, clarifying that the action was initiated after the video posted by the culprit went viral on social media.

In the said video, Chishti had made an appeal to kill Nupur Sharma and had offered to name all his property after the person who does that. He had also reportedly used abusive language against the former BJP leader Sharma who had recently attracted bad limelight for the controversial remarks that she made against Prophet Mohammed on a TV show.

The suspect reportedly is a history-sheeter in the Dargah police station area, while the police have been on the lookout for him for several other crimes.