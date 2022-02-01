New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ashwini Choubey Tuesday called the Union Budget 2022 'historic'. The budget was unveiled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in parliament today morning. Choubey claimed that all classes of the society including women, unemployed youth, farmers, small entrepreneurs, traders, have been taken into consideration while designing the budget.

Highlighting how the budget would be beneficial to the farmers, he mentioned the improvisations proposed in regards to natural farming, along with a comprehensive package introduced for the participation of state Governments and MSMEs. "Farmers will be encouraged to cultivate oilseeds. Last year, they also introduced a mission for palm oil. With zero budget farming and organic farming, she (Finance Minister) has also proposed the revision of the syllabus in the agricultural Universities," he said.

Choubey further claimed that the budget will help devise a better economy than most other countries in the world. "We are celebrating the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav this year and this budget has added even more glory to it. It is leading the nation towards a green economy as promised by Prime Minister Modi in the Glasgow Conference," he said.

Asked about the opposition criticising the budget since there has been no reduction in the tax slabs, Choubey said that no new taxes have been imposed in the budget, which is something to be celebrated.

Also read: Crypto tax, e-Passports: Here are the 10 key takeaways from Budget 2022