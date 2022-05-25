Hisar: On the fourth day of an ongoing rescue operation, after a portion of an abandoned well caved in at the fields in Shahdawa village of Hisar district third dead has been recovered. The deceased has been identified as Jaipal whose body was sent to Agroha Medical College, Hisar for post-mortem.

Earlier, two dead bodies were retrieved on Monday morning at around 4.30 am by Army and NDRF personnel. Bad weather conditions and sandy soil in the area hindered the rescue operation. Later rescue team's changed their strategy and started taking out soil through buckets instead of machines and were able to retrieve the body.

Also Read: 6-yr-old boy who fell in borewell died due to drowning, says autopsy report; FIR lodged

As per the reports the men had descended about 40 feet to install an electric motor to extract water from the borewell for irrigation. When they were inside, a portion of the well caved in and the duo reportedly got buried. The family members of the farmers, who were also present at the spot, could not rescue them.