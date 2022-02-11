Chandigarh: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has proposed to change the old tradition of Greek origin Hippocratic oath with Maharishi Charak Shapath in the country from February 14.

According to the information, the Under Graduate Board of the National Medical Commission held a meeting with the representatives of the colleges last week in which it was proposed that the oath can be taken in the regional language also.

Dr RS Bedi, former president of the Indian Medical Association, has welcomed the Charak Oath. Dr. Bedi told ETV Bharat that this is a good decision although the gist of both the oaths is the same. He further adds that he welcomes the step.

Welcoming the step, Prof. Sonu GoyaL, PGI Chandigarh, said that Maharishi Charak is considered the father of Indian surgery system. He has contributed in the Indian medical sciences.

According to the sources, after taking the Charak Shapath, all the new MBBS students will have to take 10 days yoga training.

Regarding 10 days yoga training to medical students, Prof. Goyal sad that the yoga is effective in fighting diseases thus he welcomes the step.

Meanwhile, till now doctors used to take the oath was originated in Greece. The doctors take an oath that 'they will give top priority to the health of the patient according to their dignity and consciousness and will respect his privacy.

