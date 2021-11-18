New Delhi: In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Congress party's senior leader Shashi Tharoor spoke about the idea of 'Hindutva' and 'Hinduism', suggesting that both terms represent a different idea, ie. One of religion and another of politics, which must not be intertwined.

During the launch of his new book, namely 'Pride, Prejudice and Punditry', Shashi Tharoor said, "My idea of Hinduism is the intensely personal idea of a religion that is about seeking your own truth and you seek ultimately within yourself. The very idea of personal truth essentially involves the acknowledgement that there may be other truths of other people and that you have to respect. The acceptance of difference is fundamental to Hinduism."

'Hindutva' reduces 'Hinduism' to a badge of identity: Shashi Tharoor

He further added, "What we are seeing with Hindutva is very different. It is a political ideology. It says that instead of a soaring, inclusive, majestic idea of Vedanta, you have 'Hindutva' that reduces 'Hinduism' to a badge of identity. That kind of talk in my mind is not Hindu, it is not Hinduism, it is not Hindu Dharma."

Explaining the difference in terms 'Hindutva' and 'Hinduism', the Congress leader said, "I think religion has nothing to do with politics and politics should have nothing to do with religion. Religion is about the quest for spiritualism, whereas politics should be about how to create a better life for people in today's world and today's society. We are ruled by people who want to put politics into everything and I think that's wrong."

Tharoor alleged that at present, the ruling party is trying to use the term 'Hindutva' against the people of other faiths.

He asserted, "Hindutva is a very misleading term because there is nothing particularly Hindu about it. The Hinduism that Swami Vivekanand has taught has nothing to do with Hindutva. Hindutva is all about a political ideology in a very divisive way. They are using it as a very sharp tool against people of other faiths. Hindu Dharma doesn't teach us that. As far as I'm concerned, it will be nice if they call themselves as something else, like 'Sangh Parivar' and talk about 'Sanghi dharm' rather than Hindutva."

When asked about the recent controversy that erupted over the comments made by comedian Vir Das and actress Kangana Ranaut, he replied, "I enjoyed what Vir Das had to say and was appalled by what Kangana had to say. As far as possible, those who express opinions on history, ought to read history before doing it. And those who had to say about making this country a better place should be listened to. You can disagree with them. But they have every right in a free democracy to express their views."

In his new book, Tharoor has also argued that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel represents a national appeal and a Gujarati origin that suit Narendra Modi and the "Modi-as-latter-day-Patel" message has been resonating well with many Gujaratis.

Explaining his point, the Thiruvananthapuram MP said, "While we understand Mr Modi's desire to appropriate Sardar Patel for himself, it doesn't really stand up to its scrutiny because Sardar Patel was indeed a figure of Indian unity, indeed a great man from Gujarat and a great nationalist leader, but first of all he had a very little patience for the ideology that Mr Modi represents today. He is after all the Home Minister who banned the RSS. On top of that, his whole conduct at the time of communal violence during Partition is very different from Mr Modi's conduct in 2002 or since becoming Prime Minister. So there is no comparison. For one to accept the mental of the other, in my mind is very difficult to accept."