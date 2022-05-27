Kolkata (West Bengal): In a bid to revive the car industry in Bengal, West Bengal Government has taken the initiative to reopen Hindustan Motors' factory in Uttarpara which was shut down in 2014. If things fall in place, Hindustan Motors will roll out electric cars soon.

This will be the first electric car and scooter factory in the State. The iconic carmaker has reportedly teamed up with a European electric vehicle company to manufacture electric scooters at its erstwhile plant in Uttarpara in Hooghly district. The Director of Hindustan Motors Uttam Basu said that initially, the company would start making electric two-wheelers and later plans to launch electric vehicles as well. It is learnt that Hindustan Motors has already signed an MoU with the European company. The whole process will take about three months to complete.

Basu also said that the initiative would start as a 51:49 joint venture between Hindustan Motors and European EV Company, with a controlling partnership right with Hindustan Motors. According to Basu, Hindustan Motors is going to bring electric scooters into the market under their 'HM' brand. Initially, Rs 300 to 400 crore will be invested in this. At the same time, if the land and infrastructure with the Hindustan Motors Authority are taken into consideration, the total investment will be around Rs 1,200 crore.

It is also learned that the ambassador, which was once the style icon of Indians, is about to make a comeback to the Indian market. Originally, it was reported that the joint venture would work for the design and engine of Ambassador 2.0. Sources revealed that an electric version of the Ambassador will also be launched in India in the days to come. The next generation Ambassador car will be manufactured by Hindustan Motors in Chennai.