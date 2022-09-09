Varanasi: Hindus are observing a day-long fast on Friday on the occasion of 'Anant Chaturdashi' to seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu. Astrologer Vimal Jain said that the Chaturdashi date of Bhadrapada Shukla Paksha falls on Thursday at 9:04 pm, which will last till 6.08 pm on the next day on Friday. Anant Chaturdashi will be celebrated on Friday. With the fasting on Anant Chaturdashi, a person remains blessed with the blessings of Lord Vishnu and the person's life remains full of wealth and food, Jain said. He said, "He was observing the fast on Anant Chaturdashi for the past 14 years regularly. Hence, all the problems of his life are fixed and there is an increase in happiness and prosperity."

According to astrologer Vimal Jain, one should wake up in 'Brahmamuhurta' in the morning and should take a bath and do meditation. After worshipping the deity, one should take a resolution on the fast of Anant Chaturdashi, Jain said. Special worship of Lord Vishnu is done on the day of the fast. Similarly, men fasten 14 knots of raw cotton thread and put it in turmeric and tie it to their right arm and women on their left arm.

Worship is performed with incense sticks, naivedya and flowers. After holding the sutra for 14 days they will remove the scared thread. According to the Hindu tradition, there is also a law to wear the thread throughout the year till the next 'Anant Chaturdashi'. The fasting person should not sleep during the day of the fast. There should be purity in the lifestyle. Consuming salt on the day of the fast is prohibited. The story of 'Anant Chaturdashi' is also read and heard on the day of the fast. On this day, food, clothes and cash are donated to the Brahmins and blessings are taken from them.