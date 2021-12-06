Varanasi: The Central government has released a report on population a week ago, which shows that the population growth rate in the country has become two per couple. Commenting on the report, National President of Vishwa Hindu Parishad Praveen Togadia said that it concerns him that the Muslim population growth rate is 2.5 while the Hindu population is declining. "The population of Muslims will continue to grow. The danger of Hindus becoming a minority has increased, " he pointed out.

He further added that the report suggests that today the population of India is 140 crore, and considering the growth rate, it will remain the same in the next 10-20 years. Although this population stability is a good thing for the country's economy, it's worrying that the growth rate of Hindus, according to this report, is just 1.8% of the total growth rate.

He suggested that the government needs to enact a law on population control at the earliest. "According to these reports, the Hindu population will see a decline after thousands of years. In 1980, the Hindu population was about 70 crore, and currently, it is somewhere around 100 crore. But now, it be reversed and would go down to 90, 80, 70 and 60 from 100," he said. He further stated that the Christian population in Europe has also been declining over the past 20 years and for the first time in history, this will be happening in India too.

On asking if he plans to write a letter to the government regarding population control, Pravin Togadia said that the government would get to know about it through the people or through Pegasus, and so there is no need to inform about this separately.

Togadia told that for the first time, a Hindu helpline system has been launched so that no Hindu feels unsafe. "No Hindu will remain unattended; each one will get support with 100% guarantee," he affirmed. To avail of this service, he said, the users will have to dial a telephone number, which will be connected to a 24-hour active call centre. He also informed that 25,000 people are employed for this and around 1,00,000 Hindus will get help in a year.

"Secondly, I have also reassured that no poor Hindu will be deprived of the services of a doctor. And lastly, my aim is that no poor Hindu should go hungry. For this, bags have been distributed in 1,00,000 houses in which a handful of grains will be added daily and by the end of the month, about 10 kg grains will accumulate in those bags and the bags will be distributed among the Hindus," he clarified.

Dr Togadia said that his next goal is to provide employment for everyone. To execute this, he said that a team of five people will be formed on a block-level and these people will be sent some 'goods' online. "They will be greatly benefited by these goods and their problem of unemployment will also be solved," he reassured. He further said that these days, only online businesses are benefiting, because of which the retail traders are suffering. He added that the government needs to do something about this as well.