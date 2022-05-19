Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Usha Thakur, Minister for Culture in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh, speaking at a function in Khandwa, said, "Muslims without fail offer Namaz five times a day while Hindus are reluctant to offer prayers to Gods and Goddesses at temples. They believe in the construction of the temple in their villages, but didn't go there to pay obeisance to Gods or Goddesses," she pointed out."

MP Culture Minister

Muslims from all walks of life, including rich, poor, children, elderly, officers and traders, flock to mosques to offer prayers at the stipulated time. They are not told to perform religious activities, all the time. They do it on their own. Muslims are very orthodox in following religious rituals and traditions. Muslims can be a role model for Hindus as far as adopting rituals and tradition is concerned. "Hence, I appeal to all Hindu guardians that they should groom their children in such a way that they don't shy away from visiting the temples and offering prayers."