Ayodhya: Some Hindus set an example for communal harmony by donating the land for the development of a mosque here. It may be recalled that decks have been cleared for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya by the Supreme Court on November 9, 2019. While the construction of the Ram temple is underway, the construction of the Dhannipur mosque in Ayodhya could not start. At the same time, Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation spokesperson Arshad Afzal Khan said that they began to contribute to the construction of the mosque and 11 Hindus donated to the construction of the mosque while the organisation is being economically and morally supported by them.

"The mosque to be built in Dhannipur village will become an example of communal harmony and unity," said Khan. Khan further expressed his gratitude to the donors and said that the donors made anonymous donations, which shows that the donors don't seek popularity, but the sole reason for their actions is to help and support. Khan further said that people have supported their cause and the construction will commence soon.