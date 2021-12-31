Bengaluru: CM Bommai said to media personals on Friday that Hindu temples would be freed from government control and DK Shivakumar's views on the issue reflect his perception of Hindu temples and devotees.

Karnataka government will bring in a law aimed at freeing Hindu temples from laws and rules that control them at present, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. The government would also constitute a Special Task Force for implementing the Anti-Conversion Bill, once it becomes a law.

Earlier, KPCC president DK Shivakumar talking to media in Belagavi said, "Why do we need Anti-Conversion Law? Imprisonment of up to 10 years for people who break these rules. Do people really need this? BJP is enacting this law only with an intention to destroy peace in the state," he said.

Stringent measures have been taken to control Omicron cases and more effective measures would be taken to ramp up health infrastructure facilities like a supply of medicines and arranging ICU beds in the coming days, also Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said asked about covid related questions.

Speaking to media persons CM Bommai continued saying Karnataka is among the 8 states in the country which are witnessing a rise in Omicron cases and assures that the state government has taken it seriously.

