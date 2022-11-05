Amritsar: The Hindu Taksali organization has called for Punjab bandh on Saturday in protest against the killing of its leader Sudhir Kumar Suri. On Friday, Suri was shot dead in broad daylight by an assailant when he was sitting on a dharna in front of a temple in Amritsar. The assailant arrived at the spot in a car and sprayed bullets into Suri's chest.

Leader of the Hindu Taksali organization Vipan Nayar said, "On Saturday, we have called for Punjab bandh. We are also appealing to people of Amritsar city to cooperate to make the bandh a success."

Sudhir Kumar Suri was shot dead while staging a sit-in in front of Gopal temple in Amritsar. The attack was launched despite police protection provided to Suri. The assailant alighted from a car, approached the venue and sprayed bullets into Suri's chest. He along with some others was staging a protest over the desecration of idols.

Police said, "The shooter has been arrested and pistol used in crime was also recovered from his possession. Assailant Sandeep Singh arrived at the spot in a car and pumped two bullets into Suri's chest. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital, where he died."

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said, "A case of murder has been registered against accused Sandeep Singh Sunny. He has been taken into custody. Whether it was a terror act or some other conspiracy, will be clear after an investigation. Sandeep Sunny fired five bullets from his 32 bore licensed pistol. Preliminary inquiry revealed that Sandeep Singh Sunny never met Sudhir Suri before."

Meanwhile, security has been tightened outside postmortem unit on Majitha Road, Amritsar, where the autopsy on the body of deceased Sudhir Suri will be conducted on Saturday.