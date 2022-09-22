Aligarh: A fashion designing student of Aligarh Muslim University went missing on Wednesday. Her parents have alleged a case of love jihad against a man from the Muslim community. Considering the seriousness of the matter, the police immediately registered a case based on a complaint lodged by the girl's parents.

The girl's father has alleged that a Muslim youth had abducted their daughter and after converting her religion got married to her. CO Ashok Kumar said that four teams have been constituted to trace the missing girl and another youth has been taken into custody, where he is being interrogated. The missing girl is from the Sasni Gate Police Station area of ​​the city and as usual, she left home on Wednesday morning to attend college. When the girl did not return home on time, her family members started looking for her. Both the girl's and the accused Muslim youth's phones were switched off since Wednesday.

It is alleged that the Muslim youth, a resident of the Civil Line Police Station area has forcibly converted the girl into his religion. The police assured the kin of the girl that soon she will be traced. CO Ashok Kumar said, "A complaint has been lodged regarding a student of AMU being abducted by Muslim youth. We are interrogating a youth in connection with the case."