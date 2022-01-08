Gurugram: Surjit Singh Yadav, the Vice President of Hindu Sena, filed an application in the Supreme Court against the contempt petition seeking action against Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, Haryana for disruptions in namaz in Gurugram.

"Indian society is a society of multi-religious people and therefore, members of each community have to follow the principle of self-restraint to maintain law and order situation. The applicant has experienced that the assembly of a large number of people at one place to show religious supremacy creates a situation of law and order problems. Therefore, the petitioner and his associate must impose upon themselves self-restraint from encroaching public land or public property for offering namaz prayers," read the application filed by the VP.

The Hindu Sena's VP further claimed that offering namaz in the afternoon is not mentioned anywhere in Quran and that it is not supported by the Ayats. "In the garb of offering namaz, they are creating a situation which is giving others a reason to lodge a protest," he said.

The contempt petition was filed by former Rajya Sabha member, Mohammad Adeeb, who had contended that disruption in offering namaz is against the SC judgement which had ordered directions to control hate crimes.

On 6 January, the Gurugram police registered an FIR against Mohammad Adeeb who was leading a 21 member committee to resolve the namaz issue, while the contempt petition was filed by him on December 19 last year.

