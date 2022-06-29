Bengaluru: Condemning the brutal killing of a tailor in Udaipur, Sri Rama Sene leader Pramod Mutalik on Wednesday stated that Hindu society will not tolerate such acts of terror, and demanded capital punishment for those involved in the killing. He also announced "I'm Kanhaiya Lal", "I'm Nupur Sharma Supporter" campaigns.

"...the blood is boiling, the Hindu society is outraged, they have not just killed Kanhaiya Lal but are killing Hindu society and provoking it....this is too much, the central government must intervene as they have threatened PM Modi too, and should ensure that that those behind the incident are hanged," Mutalik demanded.

He said the 'Yuva Brigade', 'Hindu Jana Jagruti Samiti', 'Sri Rama Sene' and other Hindu organisations together will launch a large campaign "I'm Kanhaiya Lal", "I'm Nupur Sharma Supporter" from Thursday. In Rajasthan's Udaipur, two men with a cleaver murdered a Lal, a tailor on Tuesday and posted videos online that said they are avenging an insult to Islam, with the brutal killing drawing widespread condemnations.

Two men, identified as Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, have been arrested for the murder. In a video clip, Akhtari declared that they had beheaded the man and went on to threaten Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Indirectly, the assailants also referred to Nupur Sharma, the BJP leader who was suspended from the party over a controversial remark on Prophet Mohammad. Lal was recently arrested by the local police over some remarks made on social media by him.

Several state BJP leaders and Ministers condemning the killing called for stricter punishment for the killers.

Outspoken senior BJP leader and MLA K S Eshwarappa demanded for enacting new laws to hand capital punishment to those "involved in anti-national activities."

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra termed the killing barbaric and inhuman, and demanded maximum punishment for the arrested.

Holding the Congress government in Rajasthan responsible for the incident, he questioned the silence of so-called intellectuals and asked whether they were affected by paralysis now.

Karnataka BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel demanded sacking of the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan. Former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy termed the incident as a 'demon act' aimed at suppressing freedom of expression, and demanded the strictest punishment for murderers. Leader of Opposition in Karnataka assembly, Siddaramaiah said, "I strongly condemn the barbaric act of beheading the innocent man in Udaipur. Nothing can justify such brutality and the perpetrators should be punished."