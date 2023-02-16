Hindu outfits protest against 368th Urs commemoration at Taj Mahal, demands ban

Agra (UP): Ahead of Mahashivratri to be celebrated on February 18, the Hindu Mahasabha has also opposed the commemoration of the 368th Urs (death anniversary) of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan which is scheduled to be held at the premises of the Taj Mahal from February 17 to February 19. Meanwhile, the demand for offering prayers at Agra's Taj Mahal by some saffron outfits is again seeing a spike.

On Thursday, Hindu Mahasabha members sat on a dharna to register a protest in front of the Archaeological Survey of India's office demanding a ban on the Urs. Two of the protestors sitting in the outfit of Shiva-Parvati claimed that they go on a hunger strike if their demands were not fulfilled.

Meena Diwakar, a prominent member of Hindu Mahasabha said, "We demand a ban on the commemoration of Urs as it is 'Tejomahalaya' (temple to lord Shiva), so how come they offer chadar, biryani and perform other religious activities while they were not having any prior permission for it? We were denied to perform any religious activity inside the premises, not even allowed to offer two ber (Indian jujube) to our lord. Why are they allowed then?"

Also read: Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf was in awe of Taj Mahal

While another man, donning Lord Shiva's getup, said, "If I don't get the permission, I will go on a hunger strike. It was a Shivji temple, it is a Shiv ji temple and it will remain a Shiv ji temple. If I am displaced from here by the administration, I will return home and give up on food until I die."

According to the information received, the ceremony of 'Ghusl' will be performed on February 17 and on the 18th, the ceremonies of 'Sandal' and 'Milad Sharif' will be observed followed by the rituals of 'Kul' (reciting the four foundational chapters of the Quran) and 'chadar poshi' (offering a cover) on 19th. During this, the tombs of both Shah Jahan and Mumtaz will also be opened for pilgrims and tourists.