Hubballi: Pro-Hindu organizations of Hubballi gave the government a three-day deadline to allow the Hindu community to celebrate Ganeshostava in Idgah Maidan as the Supreme Court had earlier ordered the Muslim community to pray twice a year and hoist the flag twice a year, mainly at the Idgah Maidan in Hubballi. Activists of pro-Hindu organizations had submitted an appeal to the Corporation officials and demanded permission for the Ganesh festival.

However, as there was no response from the Municipal Corporation officials, activists have now given a deadline of three days to the officials and people's representatives. The workers of various pro-Hindu organizations including the Rani Chennamma Maidan(ground) Gajananotsava Committee workers here have commenced the hooliganism.

The officers of the Corporation have the independent authority to take appropriate decisions, similarly to the people's representatives also. The Corporation commissioner said that they will hold a meeting with the people's representatives and take a decision.