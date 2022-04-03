Kurnool: Badrinath, a Hindu Brahmin, explained the current Ugadi calendar at the Khader Linga Swami Dargah in the Kouthalam Mandal center of the Kurnool district. Dargah trustee Munapasha and many Muslim devotees were present on the occasion. Badrinath said that the cotton crop and the red grain would grow well and the rains would be abundant.

A large number of Muslims participated in the Panchanga Shravanam program and celebrated the festival irrespective of castes and religion. Earlier, special pujas were performed in Khader Linga Swami Dargah. Listening to Panchaga Shravanam in the Dargah has been going on uninterruptedly for the last 355 years like nowhere else in the country.

