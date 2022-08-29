Moradabad: The Uttar Pradesh Police registered a case against 26 people for offering Namaz together in the state's Moradabad district without taking the prior permission of the authority. The prayer was offered on June 23 and the video has now gone viral on social media. After the matter came to its notice, the police registered a case.

According to sources, the Hindu and Muslim communities in Dulhepur village had a mutual agreement. The Hindu society said that the people of the village went to the temples of other villages for their festivals, so asked why the Muslim community introduced a new tradition by offering mass prayers in the village.

26 Muslims booked for offering mass prayers in Moradabad, Muslims dub it as old video

Raees, former head of a Muslim body, said that since the time of his father's grandfather, Namaz was being done in the village. Jummah prayers were offered collectively. Raees said that some time ago people of other societies had objected to offering Namaz collectively. After the objection of the people of the village, the place of offering Namaz has changed about 2 years ago. Now, people are objecting to offering Namaz at this place as well.

Also read: Religious bonhomie: Muslim artisans take up carving work of Ram temple

Wahid Ali, a resident of the village, said, "for many years Namaz was being offered in the village. But some people of the village have complained to the police that Namaz was being offered collectively. The video shown by the villagers to the police was of June 3, which has been mentioned as June 24. The police have refused to offer mass prayers. Everyone was offering Namaz in their homes since June 3. No Namaz was offered collectively on 24 June."

However, SP Rural Sandeep Singh said, "A complaint was received in a village of Chhajlat police station area for collectively reciting Namaz and starting a new tradition. A case has been registered against 26 people in this case. In this, a case has been registered against 16 identified and 10 unknown people. Legal action will be taken after investigating the matter. No person has been arrested in this case yet."