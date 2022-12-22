Gaya: Baksubigha Government Primary School in the absence of its own building has been operating from the premises of a temple where children belonging to both communities have been pursuing their studies without any feeling of discrimination. Muslims and Hindu guardians send their wards to this 'temple of learning' with the sole purpose of gaining knowledge and also becoming good citizens of the country.

Talking about this unique primary school running on the campus of Jai Maa Devi temple in Baksubigha locality in the Gaya district of Bihar, Archana Rani, a teacher, said, "Students belonging to both communities come to this school and study diligently. Muslim students don't have inhibition studying in the school operating on campus. They didn't mind such things. We also give moral lessons to them that after all gaining knowledge is more important."

Kumari Anjana Prasad, the headmaster, said, "We both are doing our best so that these students coming from poor family backgrounds should gain knowledge so that they can lead a good life. At least 25 students belonging to the Muslim community have been studying in the school. We don't think on communal lines and students also don't think in that manner." Students Juhi Praveen and Ladli Praveen echoing similar views said, "Our guardians don't stop us from visiting the school for learning because it is operating on the campus of a temple."