Gwalior: The Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha is all set to celebrate Nathuram Godse and Narayan Apte Memorial Day in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on January 30, according to a statement by the vice president of the organization, Jaiveer Bhardwaj. The event will see saints such as Kalicharan, Kishore Mahour, Anand, Naresh Batham, etc being honored with the Godse-Apte Ratna.

The event will be commemorating Nathuram Godse, who killed Mahatma Gandhi on the same date back in 1948.

"The partition of India happened because of the Congress which led to the open killing of 10 lakh Hindus and pushed 50 lakh Hindus into forceful labor. Back in January 30, 1948, Nathuram Godse and Narayan Apte were arrested from Delhi's Birla Bhavan. We mourn this day."

For this reason, the Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha will commemorate this day as a memorial day in Gwalior, and activities have been set accordingly. All are invited to participate in this event for their country," Bhardwaj said in an invitation.

Significantly, the Hindu Mahasabha had recently invited Kalicharan Maharaj after his inflammatory comments on Mahatma Gandhi to one of their programs. The Hindu seer, however, could not attend the program since he did not get bail at the time.

