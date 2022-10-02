Kolkata (WB): A day when the entire nation is observing the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a puja organised by Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha at Kasba on the eastern fringes of Kolkata triggered controversy as the saffron group showcased Bapu as an Asura (Demon) being slayed by the deity Durga.

Interestingly, the right-wing group appeared surprised when asked about it, and even said that they were forced to replace the idol under pressure from the administration, something that Kolkata police has denied so far.

The incident came to the fore when there were reports that the Asura's face at the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha puja resembled that of Mahatma Gandhi so much so that it even wore the round-rimmed spectacles Mahatma Gandhi became synonymous with. Durga puja is a festival observed for four days in West Bengal where the idol of Durga is shown killing the demon, portraying the destruction of evil forces.

Asked about it, Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha State President Mohanto Sundar Giri Maharaj said, "Though we don’t believe that Gandhi is the father of the nation, the similarity with Mahatma Gandhi is 'coincidental' but it is surprising that though we had all the permissions from the state administration they are pressuring us to close the pujas. We had permission from all the authorities."

Later the organisers claimed that they were forced to change the face of the idol and have replaced it with a traditional one. The Hindu Mahasabha which was banned a few years ago observes October 2 as 'Black Day'. Asked about the controversy arising out of the puja, a senior Kolkata police officer told ETV Bharat, "So far there is no incident where Kolkata police have stopped any puja in the city. If there is any such incident, we will make the people know about it but nothing has happened so far."

However, Trinamool Congress strongly criticised the incident. Speaking to ETV Bharat Trinamool Congress state spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, "This is unbelievable. We don’t have words to express this. Nothing can be more demeaning. This has dampened the spirit of the puja. The entire thing has come to the notice of the administration and they are taking appropriate action. Hope people will enjoy the puja”.