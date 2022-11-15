Gwalior: Dozens of Hindu Mahasabha workers offered aarti to Nathuram Godse and his companion Apte on the occasion of the death anniversary of Nathuram Godse. Slogans of 'Nathuram Godse Zindabad' and 'Vande Mataram' were also raised.

The Hindu Mahasabha spokesperson Archana Chauhan said, "We want Gwalior Municipal Corporation to instal a statue of him at any intersection of the city as we consider him (Nathuram Godse) as a revolutionary man. We will meet the municipal commissioner and Chief Minister as well and will hand over a memorandum to them in this regard".