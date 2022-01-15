Meerut: After the UP Congress fielded Archana Gautam, who is also popularly known as the Bikini Queen, from the Hastinapur assembly of Meerut for the upcoming assembly polls, the party is being criticised for its unexpected decision. Reacting to this, the National Vice President of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha Pandit Ashok Sharma said that he strongly condemns this nomination.

He said that Hastinapur is a holy land with religious, historical and ancient importance, which is why Congress should not have named an actress with 'problematic' behaviour from this constituency. "This woman posts her half-naked pictures in bikini on the social media. It hurts our sentiments to see such a woman contesting from our holy land. We strongly condemn her nomination," he told the sources.

Sharma further criticised Congress saying that the mentality of the party has been exposed by this decision. "Congress is not going to succeed anyway. But they should have understood that they cannot field woman with such unholy behaviour from a religious land like Hastinapur," he said. He further said that he would have opposed the BJP also had it done anything of such sort.

Meanwhile, Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha spokesperson Abhishek Agarwal also said that he strongly opposes a model-actress contesting elections from such an important place. "There are 403 assembly seats in UP. Congress could have fielded someone else considering the place and the background of the woman they have nominated," Agarwal said. The authoritative people at the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha have thus announced that the candidate will be strongly opposed.

In its first list of candidates released on Thursday, Congress nominated Archana Gautam from the assembly constituency of Hastinapur. The actress is known for her bold photographs on social media as well as her career as a model and actress. Apart from Hindi cinema, Archana has also done many projects in Tamil and Telugu.

