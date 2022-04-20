Vijayapura (Karnataka): Two families in Muddebihala town in Vijayapur district have become an example of communal harmony and Hindu-Muslim brotherhood amid an air of unrest and intolerance in the country.

The decades-long friendship of Vasudeva Narayana Rao Shastri and Allisaba Kuntoji was further strengthened when the family of the former honoured the young granddaughter of Kuntoji for successfully completing her first Ramadan fast. Six-year-old girl Shifanaz got up at 3 am on Sunday and began her fast that she broke at 6 pm.

Kuntoji's childhood friend Vasudeva Shastri decided to honour Shifanaz. So with the consent of the Kuntoji family -- her father Mohammad Rafeeq and mother Firdous -- Shastri invited the girl to his home and honoured her with Aarti (a Hindu ritual involving waving of lights before a person). The family also gifted a new dress to Shifanaz and distributed sweets on the occasion.

Significantly, Shastri's children Gauri and Rani were seen dressing Shifanaz in the same style as Muslims do. Mohammed Rafeeq and Firdous graciously embraced their daughter after she got her gifts. The two families cherished the occasion setting up a unique example for everyone.