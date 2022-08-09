Giridih (Jharkhand): Another example of communal harmony could be witnessed at Nawada village under Birni Block in the Giridih district of Jharkhand. The village has Hindu families only and they are observing Muharram for the past several decades. Hindu women stop putting vermillion on their forehead after seeing the Moon, the festival is observed.

A resident, Basudev Yadav, said that Muharram was being observed in the village for the past many years. "Several decades ago the village was struck by calamity. Then an elderly person in his dreams received the message that if a Taziya was taken out in procession then the disaster would come to an end. Since then, people of the village have been observing Muharram every year."

Similarly, at Purnanagar, there is an Imambara in the courtyard of the house of Tikait Raja Dashrath Singh. The Hindu families at Purnanagar have been observing Muharram for decades. Besides, people belonging to the Hindu community have been observing Muharram at six villages under the Deori block in the Giridih district of Jharkhand.

The Hindu community of Chatro, Chitrokurha, Ghaskaridih, Gortoli, Kisgo and Hathgad villages under the block are also observing Muharram. Muharram is observed in these villages under the leadership of Lalan Shaw. Earlier, Muslim families were observing Muharram, but when they left the village, Hindus took the responsibility to continue out the tradition.