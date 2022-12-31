Mathura (Uttar Pradesh): In a bid to make an 'out of the court settlement' the All India Hindu Mahasabha has offered ten acres of land in Mewat to its Muslim counterpart - Shahi Masjid Idgah committee - to construct a mosque at the site. However, though the Shahi Masjid Idgah committee has not accepted the offer terming that - 'it was not a peace of cake' but the Hindu Mahasabha has made it clear that they were ready for an amicable settlement provided their counterpart accept their proposal.

In the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute, the Mathura court has recently ordered an Amin inspection. There is a dispute going on in the Mathura court regarding the 13.37 acres of Lord Krishna’s land. Regarding the dispute, the chairman of the Shahi Idgah Masjid Committee, Zed Hasan, had given a statement that the matter can be resolved by sitting outside the district court.

Speaking to the media National Treasurer of All India Hindu Mahasabha Dinesh Kaushik said, "We are ready to accept out of the court settlement regarding the birthplace of Lord Krishna. But what about the Muslim side in the case. Will they agree to our proposal? If they agree we don't have any objection."

However the All India Hindu Mahasabha has made it clear that the Idgah will have to be removed from the present location and instead Hindu Mahasabha will purchase the ten acres of land at Mewat so that they can construct their place of worship there.

Brajbhoomi is the land of Goloka created by Lord Krishna. Here Lord Krishna has played with Brajvasis, so will not allow Idgah to be built in Brajbhoomi- the Hindu Mahasabha said. "The court has ordered survey of the Idgah and submit the Amin report. The truth will come out as the process progresses. If the chairman of the Idgah has said to find a middle way, then he should remove the Idgah from here. This would be the right middle way," another member said.