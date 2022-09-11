Mangaluru: Tension prevailed for a few minutes before the Bellare police station in Sullia after a number of Hindu workers gathered there demanding the arrest of the brother of one of the accused in Praveen Nettar murder case alleging that he posed life threat to one of them. The activists alleged that Safreed, brother of one of the accused, called a Hindu activist Prashanth Rai of Bellare, abused him and threatened to kill him.

Prashanth has already filed a complaint with the Bellare police on the death threat, police sources said. Safreed is stated to be an SDPI worker and younger brother of Shafique, who was arrested in the Praveen Nettar murder case. His father Ibrahim used to work as a cleaner in the poultry farm of the deceased Praveen, sources said. When Prashanth went to file a complaint with the Bellare police station, more than 100 Hindu activists staged a protest before the police station.

Police had a tough time dealing with the situation, which was later brought under control after pacifying the angry activists, the sources said. BJP youth wing leader Praveen Nettar was hacked to death by miscreants near his poultry shop at Bellare on July 26 night. All the accused in the case have already been arrested. (PTI)