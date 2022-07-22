New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday called on Home Minister Amit Shah and briefed him about the steps taken for flood management in the State. "The Central government is releasing funds whenever required. So, there is no dearth of funds to manage the flood problem of the State," said Sarma after meeting Shah at the Parliament House.

The Chief Minister also downplayed the opposition's claim that there is a shortage of funds for mitigating the flood problem in the State. Earlier, Minister of State of State for Home, Nityanand Rai informed the Parliament that of the total 1,088.18 crore sought by the Assam government, the high level committee setup by the Home Ministry has approved Rs 51.53 crore for the year 2021-22.

Rai had informed that the high level committee has approved an amount of Rs 437.15 crore against Assam government's demand of Rs 2,640.87 crore to mitigate flood in 2020-21. "Our ministers along with secretaries would visit the flood-affected areas in the next seven days and submit reports on the extent of damage after which funds will be released by August 10-12," the Chief Minister said.

Sarma came to Delhi on a four-day-long official visit. During his stay in Delhi, Sarma will attend a farewell party for the outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind. He also met NDA's Vice Presidential candidate Jagdip Dhankar ahead of the Vice Presidential election on August 6. Earlier, in the day, Sarma also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.