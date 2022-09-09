Kullu: Ishani Singh Jamwal from Kullu was the only girl from Himachal in the nine-member team of the Indian Mountaineering Federation (IMF) and the Navodit Samaj Seva Sansthan that succeeded in scaling the 7,077 meters high Kun peak of Kargil. The team waved the tricolor at the peak of the mountain on Sunday at 9:44 am. The expedition began on August 24 and is expected to be concluded by September 20.

The Chhattisgarh Government organized the expedition in collaboration with the IMF to promote women empowerment. This expedition team was mentored by Banshilal and comprises Shanti Rai from Sikkim, Aarti Kunjami, Dashmat Batti and Kalpana Bhaskar from Chhattisgarh, Anamika Bisht from Uttarakhand, Sabita Mahto and Mitali Prasad from Bihar and Ishani Singh Jamwal from Himachal.

Meanwhile, Ishani urged the government of India and the state government to promote such adventurous sports. Ishani has completed her training and mountaineering courses at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports in Manali. She gives the credit for her success to her coaches and parents.

The mountaineers of the region, especially residents of her native Pahnala village are elated. Ishani’s father Shakti Singh Jamwal and mother Nalini Singh Jamwal said they were proud of their daughter’s achievement.