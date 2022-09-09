Hamirpur: In an inspiring story, two twin daughters of a truck driver in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district have brought laurels to the state and the district after clearing the NEET UG 2022 the results of which were declared on Wednesday. Riya and Siya of Putdiyal, Gram Panchayat of Nadaun sub-division cleared the NEET UG exam in their maiden attempt.

Siya scored 645 out of 720 and Riya scored 617 marks. Their father Kushal Kumar makes a living by running a trolley, but he never left any stone unturned in the education of his daughters. Both the daughters have made the father's hard work worthwhile. Both the sisters, who did XII from Kendriya Vidyalaya Hamirpur, were promising at studies from the beginning and both sisters dreamed of becoming doctors in the school itself. Kumar also inspired both daughters to study all the time and is working hard day and night to fulfil their dreams. It is the result of the hard work of Riya and Siya that both the sisters passed the NEET exam on the very first attempt itself. Both the sisters have given the credit for this success to their teachers and parents.

Father Kushal Kumar gives the credit for this success to the hard work of the daughters. The twin sisters have also made the entire village proud with their rare feat. Panchayat Deputy Pradhan Sanjeev Kumar said that both the twin sisters have brought laurels to the village and the state. “Today these two daughters are discussed all over the state and the name of the village is also associated with them.

There is an atmosphere of happiness after the success of the daughters in the village,” he said. Pertinently, Aditya Raj of Shimla has topped Himachal in the NEET UG 2022 scoring 687 marks out of 720. His All India Ranking is 409 with more than 95 per cent marks. Aditya wants to become a neurosurgeon. The NEET UG exam was held on July 17 at 3,750 centres across the country.

Over 18 lakh candidates had registered for this exam, but only more than 16 lakh candidates appeared. In Himachal, 9773 candidates appeared for the exam. Rajasthan's Tanishka, who originally hails from Haryana, has bagged the top rank in the medical entrance examination. Delhi's Vatsa Ashish Batra and Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule from Karnataka bagged second and third positions respectively.