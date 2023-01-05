Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): Himachal Pradesh witnessed a record sale of liquor from December 26 to January 2 when revellers belonging to different states the Himalayan state to celebrate both Christmas and New Year Day. The revellers guzzled a whopping Rs 50 Cr worth liquor during these six days. At least twenty one lakh liquor bottles flew off the shelves like hot cakes.

Around 11,67,405 bottles of country liquor and 6,69,383 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), besides 2,76,795 beer bottles were lapped up by the consumers during the Christmas and New Year celebrations. The liquor worth Rs 50 crore was sold in the state. Besides, several hotels, guesthouses and resorts in Shimla and other places in Himachal Pradesh offered dine and wine packages wherein liquor bottles were given as complimentary.

Taking advantage of offers on alcohol, tourists enjoyed the moment to the hilt. Apart from Shimla, a huge footfall of tourists was also seen in other cities of the state such as Manali, Dharamshala and others. The sale of liquor was the highest during the last six days of December 2022 and the first two days New Year, with the sales figure touching up to 3.5 lakh bottles per day.

As compared to previous years, this year also there were no restrictions on consumption of liquor. Till January 2, 2023, hotels and guesthouses were allowed to remain open round the clock. Hence people from Himachal Pradesh as well tourists grabbed the opportunity to add zing to their celebrations. The government's plans to make the maximum out of the New Year and Christmas tourists has yielded good results in terms of revenue.

On the other hand, the average per day consumption of liquor in Himachal Pradesh is rupees seventy lakh. The state is earning the revenue of Rs 1,828 core per annum. Himachal Pradesh has nearly 2,500 liquor shops spread across the state, in which majority of these shops are providing country liquor.