Shimla: One person has been detained for allegedly firing in the air and threatening to kill a waiter at a hotel in Shimla in the early hours of Tuesday. According to police, the hotel owner Mukesh Malhotra said that the accused Vishwanath asked the waiter Kedar Singh to bring food and drink to him in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Police said that when the waiter refused to do so, the accused fired two rounds in the air and threatened to kill him adding that no one was hurt in the incident. The investigation is being conducted by SHO Vikas Sharma.

A case has been registered against Vishwanath under sections 336, 506 of the IPC, and 25 of the Arms Act. The accused has been detained and interrogated, police said adding that he will be arrested soon.