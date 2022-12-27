Hamirpur (Himachal Pradesh): The Himachal Pradesh Government has initiated stringent action against the top brass of the State Staff Selection Commission (SSC) following the vigilance probe findings indicating leakage of question papers. As a result, all work has come to a grinding halt at the selection commission.

A major controversy broke out after the alleged leakage of question papers for the forthcoming recruitment exam for the post of Junior Office Assistant (Information Technology) which the Commission was supposed to conduct on December 25. The suspension of SSC work was stated to be the biggest ever action initiated by the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu led Congress government after coming to power in the state.

As per the notification issued by the department of personnel, government of Himachal Pradesh, the secretary, deputy secretary and other staffers were asked to report to officer on special duty. All work at the Commission office in Hamirpur has been kept in abeyance till further orders, as per the notification.

The leaked question papers were recovered from a woman staffer attached to the Confidential Section of the Commission's office. The scam surfaced when all preparations were made to conduct recruitment test and teams were dispatched from Hamirpur office of the SSC to conduct exams across Himachal Pradesh. In the meantime, the Vigilance Department officials at Hamirpur caught Uma Azad, the prime accused in the question paper leak case and five others.

Uma Azad's son has also been included as accused in the case. Besides, the police have also set up an SIT to probe the question paper leak case separately.