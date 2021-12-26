Mandi: Himachal Pradesh reported its first case of Omicron on Sunday. A woman from the Mandi district was found to be infected with the Omicron variant of Covid-19. The woman had returned from Canada.

According to sources Himachal Pradesh Health Department had sent 10 samples to Delhi for testing among which the report of a woman has come positive.

Confirming the development National Health Mission's Managing Director Hemraj Bhairava that precautions are being taken as per the instructions given by the Central Government.

The Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) has already made preparations regarding Omicron. A special ward has been prepared for this in IGMC. About 20 beds have been set up. Bhairwa said that although normal care medicines are being given in Omicron, its patients will be kept separate from other patients.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a rally in the state on December 27.

