Shimla: One person has died of scrub typhus in Himachal Pradesh. The patient a resident of Solan was admitted to the isolation ward of IGMC. The administrative officer of IGMC Dr. Rahul Gupta has confirmed that the took place on Wednesday due to scrub typhus.

Health Department sources said that Subhash (55) was admitted to IGMC three days ago adding that after it was confirmed that he was infected with scrub typhus, the patient was shifted to the isolation ward. This is the first death this year due to scrub typhus, sources said.

According to Health Department officials so far 600 persons suspected to be suffering from scrub typhus were tested out of which 56 tested positive.