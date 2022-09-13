Kullu (Himachal Pradesh): The four trekkers from West Bengal who went missing in the Malana hills of Manikaran Valley in the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh have been rescued by a team sent by the district administration, officials said. They also said that the missing trekkers were rescued on Monday.

SP Kullu Gurudev Sharma said that on September 8, the district administration and police had received information that four trekkers from West Bengal who had gone towards Ali Ratni Tibba peak had gone missing. He also said that on the following day the rescue team from the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Mountaineering Institute along with another team of locals and police personnel went out in search of the missing trekkers and rescued them.

Sharma said that the four trekkers have been shifted to Malana village. He said that the four trekkers had gone out on the trek without giving any prior intimation to the district administration which made rescuing them a difficult task.

DC Kullu Ashutosh Garg said that those accompanying the tourists had informed the local people and the Kullu administration. He also said that the two Air Force choppers that were sent to air lift the trekkers were unable to do so due to adverse weather conditions.