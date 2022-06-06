Hamirpur (Himachal Pradesh): In a disheartening incident in the Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh, an ex-serviceman who fought three wars for the nation had to be carried on his son's back to reach the nearest hospital since the village has neither roads nor appropriate health institutions. Vidhi Singh, an 85-year-old ex-serviceman from Khorad village of Galod tehsil started suffering from urinal and abdominal pain due to old age a few months back. Over time, his health worsened.

A few days back, Singh experienced a shooting pain in the middle of the night. Since the village has no pucca roads, Singh's son had to carry him on his back and walk for around a kilometre to reach the nearest road where the two had to request a motorist to drop them at the hospital. Singh's family is highly disappointed by the lack of basic facilities in the village.

Vidhi Singh fought bravely in wars with China in 1962, and with Pakistan in 1965 and 1971. While the country is celebrating the 75th Amrit Mahotsav of independence, Khorad village remains deprived of the most basic facilities such as healthcare and infrastructure. Asked about the reason behind it, Singh's family said that the budget for a concrete road was passed in March, and the District Commissioner and minister Anurag Thakur had also given a green signal to the work, but a family from the village opposed the project and took the matter to court.

The administration, the family said, had approved an amount of Rs 4.5 lakhs for the construction of the road. However, the budget lapsed on March 31 as the matter was stuck in court. Vidhi Singh has now requested Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Sainik Welfare Minister Mahendra Singh Thakur to take heed of the matter. After the incident, BDO Akanksha Sharma said she will visit the village and the construction of the road will be taken up as priority.

Also read: 'Operation Blue Star' anniversary: Pro-Khalistan slogans raised at Golden Temple