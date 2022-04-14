Shimla: A letter sent from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) to the Himachal Government had raised the news of alleged corruption charges against the Chief Secretary of Himachal Pradesh, Ram Subhag Singh.

As politics also started after the news flashed in the media, Chief Minister, Himachal Pradesh, Jai Ram Thakur came up with a clarification on the whole issue, while replying to a reporter's question, he said, "the complaint you were referring to is anonymous and it needs to be ascertained that who has filed the complaint. Nowadays, anybody can file such a complaint against anybody, however, it has come to my notice, then I will ascertain the details."

Himachal Pradesh CM says 'I'll check details of PMO letter"

As per the reports, huge irregularities in the construction of the Interpretation Centre of the Forest Department at Nagrota Surian have been found while Ram Subhag Singh was the Additional Chief Secretary of the Forest Department. At that time, the issue got highlighted but no action was taken on the matter.

Later, a complainant gathered details in the matter through RTI and then filed a complaint to the PMO as well as to the Chief Minister's office. Taking cognizance of the matter, the PMO sent a letter to the state government on October 13, 2021, asking for an investigation of the matter. But since then it's been six months but no action has been taken.

Now, the opposition parties are trying to target the government for not taking action in the matter and the Aam Adami Party also demands a Zero hour's notice on the issue.

Ram Subhag Singh, a 1987 batch IAS officer, was appointed as the Chief Secretary of Himachal Pradesh in August last year as the 42nd Chief Secretary of Himachal.

