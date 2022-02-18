Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday was admitted to Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), after doctors during a routine check-up in Shimla's IGMC Hospital suggested the precautionary move.

Clarifying the situation, a state government spokesperson said that Thakur was admitted to AIIMS only by the advice of doctors, adding that his health was absolutely fine. He noted that CM Thakur was admitted to AIIMS only for a routine check and there was no need to panic regarding his health. "The Chief Minister had come to IGMC Hospital in the morning due to ill health. The reports of his routine investigation have come back normal", IGMC Hospital's Senior Medical Superintendent Dr. Janak said. Thakur, of late, had been travelling to Shimla and PGI Chandigarh for periodic health check-ups.

