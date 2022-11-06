BJP president JP Nadda releases manifesto for Himachal Assembly polls
Published on: 57 minutes ago
Shimla: BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday released the party's manifesto for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls. The party had formed a committee to take suggestions from the general public to draft the manifesto. The BJP is eyeing to change the trend of alternate governments in Himachal Pradesh. Elections for the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly will be held on November 12. (PTI)
