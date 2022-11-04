Nahan (Himachal Pradesh): The local police here recovered 3.27 kg of diamonds and gold jewelry worth Rs. 1.6 crore on Thursday. During the search of a car at the Himachal-Haryana border late on Thursday night at the Behral check post, the officials caught the culprit transporting the jewels without a challan permit. The authorities have arrested the driver and imposed a fine of Rs 9,35,000 on him.

The officials have given all the confiscated jewelry to the State Tax and Excise Department, informed DSP Ramakant. After the confiscation, the Paonta Sahib police shared the information on their official Facebook page. An investigation into the matter is underway as the driver is being interrogated.

In the past 10 days, the police have recovered more than Rs 30 lakh cash from Govindghat and Behral check posts in Paonta Sahib in half a dozen cases of confiscation. Several surveillance teams and para-military personnel are stationed at check-posts ahead of the approaching elections. The officials are keeping a close watch for 24 hours a day on all the vehicles.

The police officials have also sealed the borders of the neighboring states. Measures have been taken to ensure that no liquor, money, or drugs are transported to Himachal from neighboring states in the purview of the upcoming by-polls.