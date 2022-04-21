Shimla: Himachal Police is trying to utilize the mega-success of the movie KGF-2 to create road safety awareness among the public. Police have used the sensational dialogue used in the movie by the character Rocky Bhai', played by the Kannada superstar Yash.

Sharing a poster on the Himachal police Facebook page with a picture of Rocky Bhai and dialogues written under three different frames. "Accidents...Accidents...Accidents! We don't like them But, Accidents like traffic rule violators."

The other post includes Aamir Khan's Superhit movie 3 Idiots which read "Don't be 3 Idiots without Driving license, ISI marked helmet and Vehicle Documents"

Through such posts, Himachal Police wants to make people aware of traffic rules. Whether it is the use of a helmet or seat belt while driving, instructing not to drive fast, advice not to park in no parking, or tips to avoid cybercriminals, Himachal Police triggers awareness through similar posts.

Top officials of Himachal Police say that life is precious and every year thousands of people lose their lives in road accidents only in Himachal, most of these are due to ignorance of traffic rules, or due to human negligence. So Himachal police take initiatives for greater public awareness over road safety through audio-visuals, social media besides print and electronic media to encourage greater public involvement.

