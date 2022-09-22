Shimla: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi on September 24 thereby kickstarting the BJP's campaign ahead of upcoming Assembly elections in the state. The Himachal Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) has set a target of mobilising one lakh youth for the rally to make a statement.

Through the mega rally, the Himachal BJP wants to make a statement and get a psychological edge to boost its campaign ahead of the Assembly elections. Before the election code of conduct comes into effect, the schedule of three rallies of Prime Minister Modi in Himachal has been fixed. The first rally will be held in Mandi on September 24.

BJP state president Suresh Kashyap said that the second rally will be held in Bilaspur in which PM Modi will inaugurate AIIMS in the district and the third in the Chamba district of Kangra parliamentary constituency. The state BJP has decided to do an innovative experiment for the rally by marking the attendance of the BJYM members through a QR code, which will let the state party leadership, know the turnout of each constituency.

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha is also issuing a separate identity card for this. CM Jai Ram Thakur is reviewing the preparations for the rally. BJP's election in-charge Saudan Singh and state BJP president Suresh Kashyap are also busy in making the rally a success. BJP President Suresh Kashyap said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally will be “historic”. According to Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha State President Amit Thakur, the members of the Morcha are active and have been preparing for several days to make the rally a success.