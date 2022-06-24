Dharamshala(Himachal Pradesh): A man in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district gifted his wife one acre of land on the moon on her birthday. On Thursday, June 23, Harish Mahajan, a resident of Shahpur in Kangra district bought one acre of land on the moon as he wanted to do something special for her wife, Pooja.

According to information, Harish Mahajan had planned last year to buy land on the moon and applied for it to the International Lunar Lands Society of New York. After a year's process and waiting, the society has also sent the documents related to the registration of the land to him online. As per reports, Harish told that it is a matter of love and not about money. He refused to disclose the amount he paid for it.

At the same time, his wife Pooja told that she had never imagined such a gift and expressed her happiness. Reportedly, Harish Mahajan is the second person from Himachal who has bought land on the moon. Earlier, a businessman from the Una district had also gifted land on the moon to his son.