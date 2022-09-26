Nahan (Himachal Pradesh): In a tragic incident that took place at a Nahan village in the Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh when they were sleeping inside a house. The house came under the debris of landslides killing five persons while one was critically injured and has been admitted to a hospital.

Villagers' efforts to rescue those buried underneath the debris, went in vain. All were found dead. While confirming the incident, SDM Shillai Suresh Singha said, "I was on my way to the mishap site. Officials have been given instructions to carry out relief and rescue operation."

The deceased have been identified as Mamata (27), wife of Pradeep Singh, Ishita (8), Alisha (6), and Airang (2) — all children of Pradeep Singh and Akanshika (7) daughter of Tulsi Ram. Whereas the critically injured Pradeep Singh has been admitted to a hospital, said police.